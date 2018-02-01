Barcelona's quest for a fourth straight Copa del Rey meets its toughest match yet when the club kicks off its semifinal series against Valencia on Thursday.

Barcelona hosts the first leg at Camp Nou, welcoming La Liga's third-place team. In their earlier meeting this season in league play, Valencia held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw.

Lionel Messi & Co. needed to come from behind against Espanyol to advance, dropping the first leg 1-0 before going through with 2-0 home triumph in the second leg. Valencia also required a battle to keep its hopes of a first Copa del Rey title since 2008 alive, outlasting Deportivo Alaves on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

The winner will play either Sevilla or Leganes in the final. In their semifinal first leg, they drew 1-1 at Leganes.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.