Bizarre Transfer in Lithuania as Player Secures Deal After Lying About Career With QPR on Wikipedia

We have all heard the tale about former Newcastle United striker Obafemi Martins reportedly lying about his age when making his move to the Premier League, however what about signing a player on the back of their completely fabricated Wikipedia page?

Well, let me ask if any Queens Park Rangers fans remember their prolific striker Barkley Miguel-Panzo?





No, I didn't think so. Probably because he never played for the R's, however according to his own Wikipedia page, he has, and, as revealed by Lithuania's football federation communications department manager Justas Kontrimas on Twitter, second division side FK Panevėžys believed him.

Incredible story in Lithuanian football. 2nd division side Panevėžys have signed Barkley Minguel-Panzo and seemed to believe in his fake story. His Wikipedia page states he scored 45 goals in 36 matches for Queens Park Rangers. He actually never played for them. pic.twitter.com/I1eMPNIeGO — Justas Kontrimas (@ClaretLTU) February 2, 2018

The club, which are based in the fifth largest city in the country, were so impressed with his apparent record of 24 goals in 36 games for the west London side during his 'two-year' spell, they snapped him up, and judging by their official announcement, were only too keen to boast about it.





"In the 2010-2012 season, representing the QPR team in the Championship, B. Panzo played 36 matches with 24 goals", the statement read on Panevėžys' official website.





Another claim on the 25-year-old's page is that he recorded three international showings for Angola, which again, there seems to be a lack of proof behind.

Panevėžys official page also informs that Panzo played for Angola in three African Cup qualifiers though official records doesn't confirm that. Fascinating. — Justas Kontrimas (@ClaretLTU) February 2, 2018

"In 2015, Panzo was invited to the Angolan national team", the club statement continued.

"In the wake of his national team shirt, the striker played three matches at the African Cup Qualifying Round and scored one goal." Errr...no he didn't.

Despite what you may now be thinking, Miguel-Panzo is actually a professional footballer, however his real story of securing one run out for non-league side Woking may not have impressed his new employers to the same heights.