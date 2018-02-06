Amin Younes Was Advised Not to Join Napoli Amidst Collapsed January Move to the Club

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Italian journalist Raffaele Auriemma has claimed that Ajax winger Amin Younes was advised not to join Napoli in January by somebody close to Germany head coach Joachim Low. 

The 24-year-old reportedly agreed a contract with the Italian club, and was in Naples ready to undergo a medical, only for the deal to fall through. Younes has now claimed that he is unsure if he will join Napoli in the summer. 

In an interview on Radio Crc (as quoted by Football Italia), journalist Raffaele Auriemma explained:


“The player might be mad, but he’s signed a contract with Napoli.

“I’m told that someone close to the Germany Coach, Low, advised him not to come to Napoli."

There is now confusion over where Younes stands, with legal advice being sought. Although, the lawyer that worked on the Napoli deal insists that a contract was completed. 

“In the contract the player has with Ajax the renewal clause can no longer be exercised, Younes cannot play 70 per cent of the games this season", said Auriemma.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

“The lad could ask Napoli to terminate [the contract] but what’s most likely is for Napoli to sell him.”

The German international has not played for Ajax since a 2-1 home loss to FC Utrecht in November because of a knee injury, and his potential move to Napoli. However, he was included on the bench for the Dutch club's last match against NAC Breda. 

It has been reported that  Younes will now join Napoli in June, although the winger has not ruled out signing a new contract with his current club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters