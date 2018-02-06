Amin Younes Was Advised Not to Join Napoli Amidst Collapsed January Move to the Club

Italian journalist Raffaele Auriemma has claimed that Ajax winger Amin Younes was advised not to join Napoli in January by somebody close to Germany head coach Joachim Low.

The 24-year-old reportedly agreed a contract with the Italian club, and was in Naples ready to undergo a medical, only for the deal to fall through. Younes has now claimed that he is unsure if he will join Napoli in the summer.

“The player might be mad, but he’s signed a contract with Napoli.

“I’m told that someone close to the Germany Coach, Low, advised him not to come to Napoli."

Mediaset journalist Raffaele Auriemma claims Amin Younes was advised not to join #Napoli by “someone close to” #Germany Coach Joachim Low. https://t.co/PAozICJGMf #Ajax pic.twitter.com/20pq4acRx1 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) February 6, 2018

There is now confusion over where Younes stands, with legal advice being sought. Although, the lawyer that worked on the Napoli deal insists that a contract was completed.

“In the contract the player has with Ajax the renewal clause can no longer be exercised, Younes cannot play 70 per cent of the games this season", said Auriemma.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

“The lad could ask Napoli to terminate [the contract] but what’s most likely is for Napoli to sell him.”

The German international has not played for Ajax since a 2-1 home loss to FC Utrecht in November because of a knee injury, and his potential move to Napoli. However, he was included on the bench for the Dutch club's last match against NAC Breda.

It has been reported that Younes will now join Napoli in June, although the winger has not ruled out signing a new contract with his current club.