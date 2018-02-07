Tottenham was held to a draw by Newport County in their FA Cup fourth-round clash, and Spurs will hope to avoid a repeat surprise in order to advance in their replay at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Newport held its own at home and appeared headed for the upset until Harry Kane struck in the 82nd minute of their initial meeting. The scene shifts to the Premier League side's ground now, with the final place in the round of 16 on the line.

The winner will face Rochdale on Feb. 18 in the fifth round of the competition.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

