How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newport County: FA Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the FA Cup replay between Tottenham and Newport County on Wednesday, February 7.

By Avi Creditor
February 07, 2018

Tottenham was held to a draw by Newport County in their FA Cup fourth-round clash, and Spurs will hope to avoid a repeat surprise in order to advance in their replay at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Newport held its own at home and appeared headed for the upset until Harry Kane struck in the 82nd minute of their initial meeting. The scene shifts to the Premier League side's ground now, with the final place in the round of 16 on the line.

The winner will face Rochdale on Feb. 18 in the fifth round of the competition.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters