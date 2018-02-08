The Stat That Proves Just How Lucky Tottenham Have Been This Season

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Sometimes, you just need all the help you can get. And in the case of Tottenham Hotspur, they're totally getting it.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Contentious refereeing decisions have seen the side pick up a bit of favour this season, but there's still something else working in their corner, or more so the opposition box.

According to stat masters OptaJoe, the London outfit have benefitted from five instances in which opponents have shot themselves in the foot with an own goal. And no other team has been as lucky.

Mauricio Pochettino's side haven't been as potent this season as they were in the last, despite this statistic, but they are closing in on the top four, and fourth-placed rivals Chelsea should be wary.

The Blues have failed to win their last two Premier League matches and have conceded seven goals during the period, leaving them in a very vulnerable state.

They could be lodged in a race for the last Champions League place as the season winds down. And it could be a very tough one, with the own-goal Gods currently on Tottenham's side.

