Henrikh Mkhitaryan Insists He Has Nothing to Prove at Arsenal Following Turbulent Man Utd Spell

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is adamant that he has nothing to prove following his wretched time at Manchester United, as his move to Arsenal has wiped the slate clean.

The 29-year-old struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, having failed to impress manager Jose Mourinho, but a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez has reinvigorated the former Borussia Dortmund man and he has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Mkhitaryan assists for Man United:



Games: 36

Assists: 6



For Arsenal:



Games: 1

Assists: 3



Despite featuring largely as a substitute during his time at United, Mkhitaryan has been thrown straight into the ring with Arsenal and has failed to disappoint, having set up three goals on his full debut during a 5-1 rout over Everton last week.

With his turbulent time at Old Trafford now behind him, Mkhitaryan insisted that there is no time for excuses as it is up to him to return to the form which earned him the admiration of clubs across Europe prior to leaving Dortmund.

He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail): "I don't want to find excuses. I don't want to blame anyone...I am starting a new chapter in my life, in my football career and I am very happy to be here.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I will be pleased to achieve more than I have done in Manchester, of course. I don't have anything to prove to anyone. I just have to enjoy myself, do my best and at the end I will see where I can reach."

Although he joined United, Mkhitaryan has always had a fond admiration for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger's style of play, as he revealed: "I loved the way that Arsenal were playing at the time, I loved the way Arsene Wenger was treating his players, I loved the way that everything was happening around the club.

"So it was just a dream, it was a drive to say 'why not? I'm supporting Arsenal and I want to play for that club as well.

"I think if you play football, it doesn't matter for which club, you have to achieve the maximum and you have to win titles because if you are playing just to play football it is better to stop playing it, you have to play to win titles and leave your name in the history of football," he added.