How to Watch Southampton vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Southampton vs. Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, February 11.

By Avi Creditor
February 11, 2018

Southampton and Liverpool go head-to-head for the first time since Virgil van Dijk's big-money move to Anfield, when the Saints host the Reds at St. Mary's on Sunday.

Liverpool is part of a tight race for the Champions League places behind runaway leader Manchester City, while Southampton enters the weekend sitting just two points clear of the drop zone. The Saints are unbeaten in their last four league games, though (1-0-3), and will enter with confidence while hoping to spoil their former teammate's day.

Liverpool won the earlier matchup between the two sides this season, beating Southampton 3-0 at Anfield in November with Mohamed Salah scoring twice.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

