Napoli Break Club Record for Consecutive League Wins After Victory Against SPAL

Napoli reclaimed the top spot in Serie A after their slender 1-0 victory over SPAL. The club are just a point ahead of reigning champions Juventus as they aim for their first Serie A title since 1990.

This year has already proven to be a recording breaking one for Napoli. Marek Hamsik became the club's all-time top scorer this term, dethroning the legendary Diego Maradona.

Earlier this season they also recorded their longest undefeated streak which now stands at 19. After their win over SPAL another club record has tumbled as Napoli broke their record for most consecutive league wins.

9 - @sscnapoli have set their club record of consecutive wins in a single Serie A season (nine). Record. #NapoliSPAL — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 18, 2018

Napoli won their ninth straight Serie A game, setting a new club record for most consecutive league wins. This will be a record that Napoli will do well to keep improving as they will face Roma and Internazionale in their next three league games.

The Scudetto may be Napoli's best chance of silverware this season. While they are having a record breaking season in Serie A, they have not found the same level of success in cup competitions this season.

(You may also be interested in Arsenal Scout Napoli Duo In Europa League Ahead of Potential Summer Double Bid)

Napoli failed to qualify from their Champions League group and dropped into the Europa League. While still in the competition, they now have the tricky task of trying to overturn a 3-1 deficit from their first leg bout with RB Leipzig in the round of 32. Napoli also crashed out of the Coppa Italia after a 2-1 defeat to Atalanta.

Napoli will need to try and score 3 away goals against RB Leipzig in their next game to stand a chance of progressing to the next round of the Europa League.

They face Cagliari in their next league game where they will have the chance to make it 10 straight league wins.