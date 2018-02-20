Bayern Munich will host Besiktas on Tuesday in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Bayern Munich narrowly failed to win its group, with PSG capturing the top spot in Group B. Bayern, however, ended up with the eaiser knockout stage tie, as PSG was drawn against defending champion Real Madrid while Bayern drew Besiktas.

Besiktas is no pushover, having won Group G ahead of Porto, RB Leipzig and Monaco. The club is currently fourth in the Turkish Super Lig. Bayern, meanwhile, sits atop the Bundesliga table.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Fox Sports 1 subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go.