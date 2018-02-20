How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 20. 

By Stanley Kay
February 20, 2018

Bayern Munich will host Besiktas on Tuesday in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. 

Bayern Munich narrowly failed to win its group, with PSG capturing the top spot in Group B. Bayern, however, ended up with the eaiser knockout stage tie, as PSG was drawn against defending champion Real Madrid while Bayern drew Besiktas. 

Besiktas is no pushover, having won Group G ahead of Porto, RB Leipzig and Monaco. The club is currently fourth in the Turkish Super Lig. Bayern, meanwhile, sits atop the Bundesliga table. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Fox Sports 1 subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now