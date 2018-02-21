'I'm Not Clear About My Future': Chelsea Star Fails to Shut Door on Real Madrid Links

Thibaut Courtois has responded to the consistent rumours surrounding his Chelsea future and a possible switch to Real Madrid, with comments that may concern some Blues fans.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who spent three seasons with Atletico Madrid, has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu in the press for some time and, despite opening contract talks with the Blues, his future is still the subject of much speculation in England and Spain

Courtois - who has previously been quoted about missing Spain, where his family are still based - spoke to reporters after Chelsea's 1-1 Champions League draw with Barcelona and was invariably asked about rumours concerning his desire to move back to Madrid.

While the 26-year-old opted to remain coy, he did admit that his future is not 'clear'.

He told COPE, via Goal: "I’m not clear about my future, what I said that my heart is in Madrid was misunderstood, although I have two children in Spain, in Madrid, and that’s not easy, I have one year left and I’m happy and talking to Chelsea.

"They have bet on me from the first moment and that is not forgotten, I do not think Florentino Perez calls me, he will call my agent and he will listen to him."

Courtois' wife and children still reside in the Spanish capital following his loan stint with Real's city rivals, and reportedly have little ambition of heading to west London to join him at the reigning English champions.

That has led to consistent conjecture that Courtois could opt to depart Stamford Bridge in the near future and complete a transfer to Real in an effort to spend more time with his family.

Courtois is thought to have begun talks over extending his stay with Chelsea, however, as Antonio Conte's men look to tie him down for a number of years.

Reports back in January claimed that the Blues were prepared to make Courtois the highest paid keeper in the world, while his Chelsea and Belgium teammate Eden Hazard claimed the pair had a 'contract pact' to sign new deals together. However, talk on that front has gone quiet as the Madrid rumours continue.

