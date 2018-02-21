Real Madrid sets out to exact revenge for its early Copa del Rey ouster when it takes on Leganes on a rescheduled La Liga match on Wednesday.

The upstart side bounced Real in the quarterfinals, winning 2-1 at the Bernabeu to do so and delivering another setback to the European champions in what has been an uneven season. Real Madrid will hope to strike back in this league matchup, though it will be considerably shorthanded. Starters Marcelo, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are all out injured, while Zinedine Zidane is resting Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving the result in the hands of Real Madrid's depth, which has come under question this season.

Real Madrid enters a point out of third place, while Leganes is in 13th, a safe 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.