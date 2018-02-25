Atletico Madrid travels to Sevilla on Sunday for a crucial La Liga match.

Atletico is second in the league with 55 points, seven back of Barcelona and has won its last four league games. Sevilla is still hoping to get into Champions League position, seven points back of fourth-place Valencia and nine behind Real Madrid for third.

The latest news out of Atleti suggests Yannick Carrasco and Fernando Torres could be nearing the end of their time with Los Rojiblancos.

Sevilla battled to a 0–0 draw at home against Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

