Brazil Legend Kaka Reveals Highlight of His Incredible Career and Discusses Injury Troubles

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Kaká has revealed how a string of injuries in the later stages of his career scuppered his chances of going to one final World Cup with Brazil in 2014.

The 35-year-old left the Spanish capital after falling out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti but after suffering a knock in his first game back with the Rossoneri, Kaká was left out Luiz Felipe Scolari's squad for the competition that was played on home soil.

Having recently decided to retire from professional football after a short spell in MLS with Orlando City, Kaká also opened up about just what it was like to be crowned the best player in the world - winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2007.

"I never imagined I would be the best player in the world," Kaká told Marca. "When you go up to the stage to collect the Ballon d'Or it's an incredible feeling. "It's a unique feeling, of pride, happiness and gratitude to your teammates and coaches."





The Brazil legend, who was part of one of the best Italian teams in modern football during his first spell at the San Siro, claimed that it was 'tough' to accept the injury-plagued end to his career in Europe.

"I felt a lot of pain in my knee and my hip and I had a new coach at Real Madrid," he added. "It was a tough time.

"I left Madrid because after speaking to [Carlo] Ancelotti I understood that my opportunities would be limited and I wanted to play in the World Cup in my country. But I went to Milan and got injured in the first game. That was hard."