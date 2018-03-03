How to Watch Chivas Guadalajara vs. Club America: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Chivas Guadalajara will host Club America on Saturday in a Liga MX clash pitting two teams on opposite ends of the league table. 

By Stanley Kay
March 03, 2018

Chivas Guadalajara will host Club America on Saturday in a Liga MX clash pitting two teams on opposite ends of the league table. 

Entering the weekend, Club America is ahead of the pack with 17 points after nine matches in this year's Clausura. Guadalajara has just seven points, putting them in 17th place—just three points ahead of last-place Atlas. 

Chivas does have some momentum: The club beat Cibao 5–0 in the CONCACAF Champions League this week, sealing a 7–0 aggregate victory. America also won its CONCACAF Champions League tie and will face the New York Red Bulls in the next round. 

See how to watch Saturday's game between Chivas and America below. 

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now