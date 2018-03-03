Chivas Guadalajara will host Club America on Saturday in a Liga MX clash pitting two teams on opposite ends of the league table.

Entering the weekend, Club America is ahead of the pack with 17 points after nine matches in this year's Clausura. Guadalajara has just seven points, putting them in 17th place—just three points ahead of last-place Atlas.

Chivas does have some momentum: The club beat Cibao 5–0 in the CONCACAF Champions League this week, sealing a 7–0 aggregate victory. America also won its CONCACAF Champions League tie and will face the New York Red Bulls in the next round.

See how to watch Saturday's game between Chivas and America below.

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial