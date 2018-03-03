How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Juventus travels to Rome on Saturday for a match against Lazio, looking to gain ground in the Serie A championship race.

Juve is currently second in the league, four points behind Napoli, while Lazio is third but 13 points behind Juventus.

Juventus beat Atalanta 1–0 on Wednesday in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals and advanced to face AC Milan in the final on May 9.

Lazio was 0–0 against Milan after two legs of their semifinal and lost on penalties.

Both teams have European matches to look forward to in mid week, with Juventus taking on Tottenham in the Champions League and Lazio playing Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League.

How to watch

Time: Noon ET

TV: beIN Sports 3

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV.