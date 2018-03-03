PHOTO: adidas Reveal Stunning Predator Gloves That Could Feature at the World Cup

Following Nike's recent release of the Vapor Touch goalkeeping gloves which had an innovative reverse-stitched gusset wrap, as opposed to a traditional wrist wrap approach, adidas have upped their game and revealed their latest range which have been designed to maximise shock absorption and finger grip.

Although adidas' latest gloves have stuck with the tradition wrist wrap approach, their Predator Nite Crawler's have two different types of foam in the palm which sets them apart from other options in the market.

As a former goalkeeper, my love for these new gloves from adidas is through the roof.



Germany's first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could be wearing these gloves at the World Cup this summer if he returns from his long-term injury and is selected in Joachim Löw's squad.





The new gloves have been released as part of adidas' recent collection of Nite Crawler boots, which have seen the famous Predator, X17 and NEMEZIZ footwear undergo a jet black makeover.