Man Utd Set to Meet Star Man's £350,000-a-Week Contract Demands to Fend Off Real Madrid Interest

Manchester United are preparing a monster new contract to offer to David De Gea in the hope that it will fend off Real Madrid once and for all.

The Spaniard's current deal expires in 18 months time, and there are still some lingering worries that the 27-year-old might be tempted to jump ship despite insisting recently that he is very happy at the club.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

De Gea has enjoyed yet another fantastic season between the sticks at Old Trafford, helping the team to 15 clean sheets - he has also made 93 saves since the start of the season.

As reported by the Star on Sunday, United are really keen to keep hold of De Gea, who is now being talked about as the world's best goalkeeper, and are set to offer him a contract that would see him become football's best-paid stopper.

De Gea currently takes home around £210,000-a-week, but the Red Devils would have no qualms bumping that up to £350,000-a-week. The figure appears to confirm that United are willing to match the Spaniard's demands - which were reported late last month.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

That is sure to tempt the former Atletico Madrid man, who has been coveted by Real for years and almost joined them in 2015 but for a faulty fax machine.

Should De Gea sign such a contract offer, then that may force Madrid to focus on another of their rumoured transfer targets in Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea. The giant Belgian is thought to be angling for a move to the Bernabeu and is yet to agree a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

