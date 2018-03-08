'I Think Arsene Will Go': Sky Sports Pundit Expects Arsenal Manager to Announce Departure 'Soon'

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas reckons his former club will cave to fan pressure and announce the departure of manager Arsene Wenger at the end of the current season.

The north London club is shrouded in uncertainty at the moment like never before - with almost all sections of the fanbase now wanting the Frenchman to be relieved of his duties.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Wenger's side have gotten even worse compared to last season's pitiful showing, something the manager himself has acknowledged, and the team are currently on a run of four straight defeats with a rejuvenated AC Milan to face in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners lie sixth in the Premier League table and look highly unlikely to finish in the Champions League places, which is severely agitating the supporters.

Ex-striker Nicholas believes that the unrest is now so intense that the board will actually take decisive action by announcing the 68-year-old will leave at the end of the season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Express: "I think I’ve been saying it on Soccer Saturday mainly for about two-and-a-half years which is I’ve lost my anger because the team is so poor.

"I’d like this weekend or the following week for Arsene to announce that this summer will be the end and he will move on, and then let’s go for the Europa League.

"We’re losing the fabric of what Arsene brought to this great football club. Greatness takes longer to achieve than losing and becoming failures and you can see that happening now. It’s a bit embarrassing.

"Please, calm down Arsenal fans, I think there will be an announcement soon and I think Arsene will go in the summer."

It would certainly be a surprise if Nicholas' prediction rings true, especially given Wenger's continual insistence that he will not leave.

