Brighton Boss Chris Hughton Named Premier League Manager of the Month for February

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for February after masterminding an impressive run of form that saw the Seagulls go unbeaten in the three games they played during the period.





Having already been undefeated in two games in all competitions since mid-January, Brighton began the month with a 3-1 home win against West Ham.

Congratulations to the February Barclays Manager of the Month! @OfficialBHAFC’s Chris Hughton has picked up the award after an impressive run of results for the #Seagulls - #GameChanging pic.twitter.com/M3o9TSwIWe — Barclays Football (@BarclaysFooty) March 9, 2018

That result, secured by goals from Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross, saw the team rise up the table and a step away from a potential relegation battle.

A 1-1 draw away to Stoke in the next game yielded a further jump in the standings, while the Seagulls hammered Swansea 4-1 in their final game in Feburary. Glenn Murray was again on the score-sheet, this time twice, while Jurgen Locadia also scored his first goal for the club.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"It's a great achievement for the club and certainly for a group of players that have improved as the season has gone on," Hughton told the club's official website.

"It's confidence that's built up through the season, and it's a good period to have what is our best run of form. We've got momentum at the moment, and we also look like scoring goals."

Brighton have continued their run into March, beating Arsenal last weekend to rise into the top half. They will now face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, before pausing the Premier League for an FA Cup quarter final tie against Manchester United a week later.