Trolled: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Mocks Man Utd After Red Devils Crash Out of Champions League

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah endeared himself even further to Reds fans as he mocked rivals Manchester United's exit from the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

After a goalless draw in Spain, Sevilla scored twice at Old Trafford through substitute Wissam Ben Yedder and although United pulled a goal back through Romelu Lukaku, it wasn't enough for the Red Devils to reach the last 16.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Salah has played a large role in Liverpool's successful Champions League campaign so far and, having scored over 30 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Anfield, is a loved player already on Merseyside.

However, Liverpool fans will love the Egyptian even more after seeing how he trolled United over their exit to Sevilla.

The UCL draw can't come soon enough 😁 — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) March 13, 2018

The draw for the next round of the Champions League takes place on Friday and Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester City will be present and could play teams like Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, United and Tottenham both now have to look to the FA Cup as their sole hope for a trophy this season, while Chelsea have it all to do at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, having drawn the first leg against Barcelona 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.