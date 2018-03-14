Jamie Carragher Suspended by Sky Sports for the Rest of the Season Following Spit-Gate Controversy

Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of the season following an internal review over his part in a video that surfaced on Sunday.

The former Liverpool defender was seen spitting at a Manchester United fan who was taunting him following the Reds 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Carragher has since come out and publicly apologised for his role in the incident and has also contacted the family directly.

I’ve just watched Carra23 say sorry. No excuses he’s made a big mistake . He’s massively passionate about football and he’s overstepped the mark and shouldn’t have reacted . I’ve been on TV for 3 years with him and imo this isolated incident shouldn’t stop us working together — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2018

However, Sky have taken the decision to suspend the 40-year-old for the rest or the season but have confirmed they will talk to Carragher about returning before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

"Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season," a spokesman told Sky News. "Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Before the start of the next season, we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Carragher has received criticism and support in almost equal measure following the incident. Although those condoning his actions are few and far between, many fans feel that the former England international deserves to be given a second chance.