Snubbed Jamaal Lascelles Admits He Was Hoping for England Call-Up for Friendlies

Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles left disappointed after being left out of the England squad for their upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

After arriving at Newcastle's Spanish base near Murcia, Lascelles found out that he had been overlooked for the England squad. Speaking to reporters, he said: "I thought that I might have a good chance.

“I was disappointed when I found out the (England) team (Squad). Fair play to the boys who have been selected, I wish them all the best. I will keep trying my best for Newcastle.

“That is my main focus because I need to concentrate on Newcastle, do well in the league, and whatever happens happens. But congratulations to the players that have been selected (for the England squad).”





Gareth Southgate also left teammate Jonjo Shelvey out of the squad, meaning it is unlikely any Newcastle players will be involved in the final World Cup squad.

Lascelles asserted that this will not affect his future performances, instead looking to focus on Newcastle's training camp: “I think that the manager has done the right thing (taking the Newcastle squad to Spain).





“He could have given us the week off but he’s got us out here…preparing for the Huddersfield game.

“The training is always intense but it is nice to get the warm weather in and the game on Sunday is important as well – match fitness and more minutes in your legs.”

Lascelles joined Newcastle in 2015 from Nottingham Forest. Since then he has established himself as a regular starter, with his performances warranting the captain's armband. He has made 27 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

The 24-year-old will now look towards Newcastle's next game against Huddersfield. A win in this tie would give Newcastle a great chance of staying in the Premier League next season as it would potentially take them eight points from the drop zone.