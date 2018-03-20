AC Milan Striker Patrick Cutrone 'Excited' to Make His Italy Debut After Earning Unexpected Call-Up

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is looking forward to making his full international debut, and has admitted that he didn't expect a call up so soon.

The 20-year-old has been given his first international call-up to the Italy team by manager Luigi Di Biagio for the friendlies against Argentina and England - something that caught the young forward off guard.





“Making my debut will be very exciting,” he told Milan TV (via Forza Italian Football). “I didn’t expect it, I’d seen the Under-21 squad and I didn’t believe it. I’ll give the senior team my all too.”

🔢 Kylian Mbappe (17) is the only U-21 player in Europe's top five leagues with more goals scored in all competitions this season than Patrick Cutrone (15).



Somebody's closer 😎🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/UH1BlU2hvq — ItalianFootballDaily (@ItalianFD) March 18, 2018

Cutrone has cemented a first team place in the Milan team over the season, and has scored a total of 15 goals in all competitions for the Serie A club, including the equaliser in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Chievo.

The victory moved Milan to within five points of fourth-placed rivals Inter, and kept their hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive, and Cutrone was happy with both the team's and his individual performance.

"It was crucial to win and it is even better to contribute with a goal,” he said. “Now we need to stay on this path. It was a crucial game, we needed the three points. I only think about working and training hard. I want to improve and I try to go wherever the ball goes.”

The striker has played for Italy at every youth level from U15 through to U21, and will get his chance for his full debut when Italy travel to face Argentina on Friday, before they face England at Wembley on Tuesday.