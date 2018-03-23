Netherlands 0-1 England: Jesse Lingard's First International Goal Gives Three Lions Deserved Victory

A maiden international goal from Jesse Lingard secured England an impressive 1-0 victory in a friendly against the Netherlands on Friday evening.

England looked most impressive in possession throughout the night, however the Three Lions were able to offer very little in front of goal - Lingard's low drive just before the hour mark, which proved the difference between the two sides.

The game got off to a slow start, with England looking to use the game to perfect their possession play in a 3-5-2 shape.

There was an early injury concern for Joe Gomez, who started on the left of a back three. He was replaced in the opening ten minutes by Leicester's Harry Maguire - another centre back who is comfortable on the ball.

When England broke into the final third, they put some good moves together via Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Raheem Sterling. However, the final product was lacking and England were craving an instinctive decision maker in the final third.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

At the other end, Netherlands only had one chance in the first half as Bas Dost wasted a header from a corner as an indecisive Jordan Pickford only half-heartedly came to claim the ball. The header flew over the bar.

Netherlands restricted England to half chances, with a couple of shots missing the target and Maguire connecting poorly with a header from a set piece. Both sides defended well and the teams went in level at the break, with little goalmouth action to report.

Half time in the Amsterdam Arena. No goals so far from either side#NEDENG pic.twitter.com/6CvfHR6QVn — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 23, 2018

The Netherlands thought they had gone a goal up less than five minutes into the first half, as the ball into the net. However, the linesman's flag had already gone up to indicate the ball had rolled out of play for a goal kick to England.

Just seconds later, Marcus Rashford was brought down by Matthijs de Ligt in the box, however referee Jesus Gil Manzano controversially decided not to point to the spot.

Having put increasing amounts of pressure on the Netherlands goal, England were rewarded just before the hour mark when England took advantage of their spare man and midfield and sprayed the ball wide to Danny Rose, who was in acres of space.

The Tottenham Hotspur full-back's cross was knocked down for Lingard to drive the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the edge of the box. A memorable moment for the 25-year-old, as he scored his first goal at senior international level.

The Netherlands almost hit back immediately, with Dost wasting an ambitious back-heel effort before Quincy Promes saw his shot blocked by an England defender.

England made a triple substitution after the goal, with Dele Alli, Danny Welbeck and Jamie Vardy entering the field. Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Ryan Babel was introduced for the hosts.





The home side were again restricted to few chances in the second half. Depay curled a free kick straight at Pickford, and the goalkeeper collected another weak shot from the Dutch winger minutes later.

Netherlands brought on 6ft 6in striker Wout Weghorst, but their route one attempts to salvage a late equaliser were not enough and Gareth Southgate's men comfortably held on for the win.



