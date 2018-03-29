Man Utd Boss José Mourinho Plans 'Clear the Air' Meeting With Squad Ahead of End of Season Run-in

Manchester United manager José Mourinho is believed to be planning 'clear the air' talks with his entire squad, as he looks to end the club's underwhelming season on a high.

As reported by the Sun, the 'Special One' has been highly criticised by fans and pundits alike for his negative style of football this season, which has seen the side fall far behind current runaway leaders Manchester City.

Mourinho is thought to have isolated both Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, but is hoping that the planned talks will bring back some much need team unity.

According to the report, a source from within the club said: "The staff are expecting José to address the entire squad today [Thursday] at Carrington.





"He only returned from a mini-holiday himself recently and was over there for a few days. He also took in the Scotland game last Friday. Only eight players remained at the club during the international break."





"They had about five days off. Too many players were rushing off when they were knocked out by Sevilla. A few are now expecting the manager to clarify some of his recent public criticisms. It should make for an interesting day.”

Despite spending an exorbitant amount of money on new signings during his first two seasons with United, Mourinho is yet to recapture the kind of success he found with previous clubs such as Chelsea and Real Madrid.

With his side clearly not playing the style of football expected by the club, the 55-year-old may well move on in the summer if his fortunes fail to improve.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Juventus' interest in United forward Anthony Martial is growing rapidly, after the talented young Frenchman has reportedly become disillusioned with life at Old Trafford after failing to play more regular first team football.





I Bianconeri could pounce for the former Monaco man in the summer, as they look to bolster their attacking options.