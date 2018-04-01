Sky Sports Pundits Ruthlessly Hammer Crystal Palace Star Following Recent Premier League Defeat

Sky Sports pundits slammed Crystal Palace's record signing Mamadou Sakho following his side's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday.





Luka Milivojevic's early penalty set the Eagles on their way to a crucial victory; however, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah hit back to leave the south Londoners with nothing, and the 28-year-old was held accountable for both goals by Graeme Souness, Clinton Morrison and Jamie Redknapp.

Sakho letting us score on both occasions, Liverpool legend — Gregoris Gkousis (@Gregoris96_YNWA) March 31, 2018

“Sakho is at fault twice", Redknapp said, referring to the first goal where Sakho was dispossessed and allowed Mane to nip in ahead of him, as quoted by the Croydon Advertiser.





"You're playing bright intelligent players. If you're Sakho, head this away. Mane gets in front of him. Now keep an eye on him. What he does is he ball watches.





“Mane comes back into play. He doesn't check his shoulder and by the time he realises he's too late.

Benteke missed some sitters.



Sakho arguably at fault for both goals. pic.twitter.com/N5AFbtDE7e — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 31, 2018

“He's never aware of where he is. He does a good job at Palace. That's why he's not good enough for Liverpool. Those small details you need to be a top player at a club like Liverpool.”

Souness also took a shot at the centre-back for his role in Mane's equaliser, stating: “He (Mane) is not having the year that his team-mate is having. He's alive to every situation. He's perpetual motion and can finish.





“He anticipates the situation. I'm sorry Sakho; he is ball watching. He dances in front of him and it's a tap in. It's a decent finish but he's got in front of Sakho again.”

Yesterday’s men of the match for LFC ...

1)Robertson

2)benteke

3)sakho #LFC — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) April 1, 2018

Morrison, a former Crystal Palace man, attempted to soften his criticism; however, insisted that the player should have kept things simple.

“There was a time five minutes after when he did head it. You're playing against world class players; you don't have time to chest it, you have to head it. Do what you're good at.”

Salah's winner saw Sakho left floored before the Egyptian wrapped up all three points, and both Souness and Redknapp again let their feelings known.

Sakho trying to do his best Phil Neville pic.twitter.com/VOSUFIWZ6F — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) March 31, 2018

“He didn't get a kick all day. He's in the right place at the right time", the Scot said. He's a goalscorer. Sakho doesn't cover himself in glory and ends up on his backside.

“If he's anticipating it, he puts his foot through it. It's a lovely touch from Salah – lovely touch.”

Redknapp chimed in, claiming: “He causes panic and fear in defences. Two centre backs go to ground. As the ball comes to him, he's so composed.

Sakho's falling as though his laces have been tied together. Salah has that impact on players. pic.twitter.com/lMKKvaHtyQ — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 31, 2018

“He sets himself, opens up his body and he takes that fraction of a second. It's almost as if he takes a deep breath, I know Sakho can't come back at me, he puts his feet into the right position and into the net.”