Sky Sports Man Claims Toby Alderweireld Has 'Upset A Few People' Over Contract Talks

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has not featured in the Premier League for Spurs since he picked up a hamstring injury in November, and Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler claimed that he has 'upset a few people' over contract talks with the club.

Alderweireld spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring against Real Madrid in their Champions League clash at Wembley. He briefly returned to the starting line up for Spurs in their FA Cup replay against Newport in February, but appeared to have not fully recovered and was not included in the team again until Spurs' quarter final against Swansea on March 17th, when he was on the bench.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

There have been questions over the Belgian defender's future at the north London club, following ongoing contract negotiations. Speculation has intensified since Alderweireld represented his country in a international friendly last week, before then being left out of Tottenham's match day squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.

The defender, who has become one of the best centre backs in the league in his time with the Lilywhites, is seemingly now fully fit, but Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave the player out.

While commentating on the London derby on Sky Sports, Tyler told Gary Neville that there are problems between the club and player, as a result of them not being able to come to an agreement over a new contract.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“There are suggestions that he has upset a few people and that he will leave in the summer,” said Tyler on Sky Sports' live coverage, as quoted by Football Insider. “That could happen, or he could agree a new contract and stay.

“But it appears that there is much to sort out and Tottenham are doing fine without him,” he continued.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Despite contract issues rumbling on since last season, many assumed that Alderweireld would return to the Spurs line up once fully fit. But the recent omission has cast further doubt over his future in north London. The Belgium international is reportedly demanding a significant pay rise, and it appears that Spurs are not willing to accommodate his needs.

Davinson Sanchez has fitted in seamlessly at the back for Spurs, but losing the talent and experience of Alderweireld would be a huge miss for the club.

(You may also be interested in 'Matt Le Tissier Hails Tottenham Defender & Claims He's 'Up There With the Best Around'')