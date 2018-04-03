Stefano Sturaro's Agent Opens the Door to Leaving Juventus With Lazio Offering Escape Route

The agent of Stefano Sturaro has talked up links suggesting that his client's future may lie away from the Allianz Stadium, with Sturaro being linked heavily in recent times with a potential move to Lazio.

Product of the famed Genoa academy, where the likes of Stephan El Shaaraway and the more recent Pietro Pellegri have graduated, it was there that Sturaro established himself as one of the most exciting young central midfielders in Italy, drawing comparisons with the likes of Gennaro Gattuso.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

In a recent interview with Lazio based newspaper Cittaceleste (Via calciomercato.com) Sturaro's agent Carlo Volpi was quizzed on his client's potential move Lazio, stating: "In recent times, I have received offers from 15 Italian teams. He's a player that is liked by many.

"But we have to ask Juventus, who still haven't opened up about the player's transfer situation. Like Lazio, they are fighting for important targets and the market is currently on standby. But today, I can say I haven't talked to Tare yet. Every talk is postponed till the end of the season."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 25 year-old made the move to Juventus in 2014 and has failed to nail down a spot in the Juve midfield ever since - making just 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

This has led to suggestions that Sturaro's future may lie elsewhere and with Lazio likely to lose the formidable Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer, it has been thought that Sturaro would be the ideal replacement.