Roma travels to Spain on Wednesday to face Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Barcelona enters the round after an easy win over Chelsea in the Round of 16, emerging victorious after a 4-1 aggregate triumph. Ernesto Valverde's side sits comfortably at the top La Liga's table and looks to continue its success in the Champions League.

Roma, meanwhile, defeated Shakhtar Donetsk on away goals in the round of 16. Striker Edin Džeko has been in tremendous form and scored the winner for Roma in their last Champions League match.

The second leg will take place next Tuesday in Rome.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.