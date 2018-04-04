Belgian Report Claims Newcastle Are Set to Battle Liverpool & Brighton for Gent Star Moses Simon

Newcastle United are set to battle it out with their Premier League rivals Liverpool and Brighton for the summer signing of Gent star player Moses Simon, according to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

Following the Magpies' 1-0 victory against Huddersfield at the weekend - their second successive win - the club have climbed up to 12th in the Premier League table. Boss Rafael Benítez is now planning for next season in the top flight, eyeing the capture of the Nigerian international an early priority.

Newcastle United are scouting a number of players. One of them: AA Gent winger Moses Simon (22/🇳🇬). #NUFC scouts attended Nigeria-Serbia and Anderlecht-AA Gent. Simon is aware of the interest. He’s dreaming of a move to the Premier League. (Via @niels_27/@hlnsport) pic.twitter.com/7d7QabqntR — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) April 3, 2018

Officials from the club have watched the Gent star in action twice in the past fortnight and, as per the report, Benitez is said to have been impressed; particularly with his performance against Serbia in a recent international friendly.

However, Newcastle aren't the only club interested in capturing the 22-year-old, with both Liverpool and Brighton also thought to be keen on landing the £13m rated player.

Nevertheless, the Magpies are considered to have a positive working relationship with Gent, having already snapped up Matz Sels from the Belgian first division side two years ago.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Brighton's interest and the Simon's desire to play in the Premier League were recently revealed by the player himself.

“I want to go the Premier League. Last summer, Brighton were interested,” the Nigeria international told HLN (via the Chronicle).

“It would be a good club for me because I could play. In a top club, I would not be sure. I have to play, it’s the most important thing. I also know that in the second division there are good teams. When I play with Nigeria, I do not see any difference with the Premier League players.”