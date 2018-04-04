Crystal Palace Forward Reportedly 'Susceptible' to €25m Summer Move Amid Marseille Links

Christian Benteke could lead a mass player exodus from Crystal Palace if the Eagles are relegated to the Championship this season.

According to France Football (via Sport Witness), Benteke is 'susceptible' to a move away from the Premier League, and they list Ligue 1 side Marseille as potential suitors.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

They also suggest that the Belgian striker would carry a €25m (£21.9m) price tag, meaning Palace would make a loss on the £27m they paid for the 27-year-old back in 2016.

Marseille are in need of a striker this summer, and France Football recently released their magazine, which featured a list of nine candidates that could fit the bill for the French side.

They included Christian Benteke on the list and hinted at the possibility of a move, despite not explicitly reporting it. They wrote that Benteke is 'susceptible' to a move to France, which would be made even more likely if Palace get relegated.

The south London side are currently 17th in the Premier League and face a high possibility of relegation to the Championship.

Benteke gets through in the box twice in a minute but absolutely shanks both, showing exactly why he no longer plays for Liverpool! 🙈🙈#CRYLIV — 90min (@90min_Football) March 31, 2018

Despite their poor form, Palace have a number of high value players who would be likely to move on if the club went down.

Benteke has only scored two goals in 26 Premier League games this season, an awful run of form that has somewhat contributed to Palace's lowly league position.

However, this article from France Football should be taken with a pinch of salt. The publication comically thought that Benteke was still contracted to Liverpool, despite making the permanent switch to Palace almost two years ago.