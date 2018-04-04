Gareth Barry Facing Awkward Situation After Extending West Brom Contract Despite Off Field Concerns

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry has a tough decision to make after triggering a contract extension amid several off-field issues.

The 37-year-old has made 25 appearances for the Baggies this season, which has unlocked a clause in his contract that extends his stay at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2019, according to the Telegraph.

However, the veteran midfielder has upset fans with his off-field antics this season, most recently being spotted at a student nightclub in Birmingham on the eve of West Brom's 2-1 defeat to Burnley.

There’s only one Gareth Barry!!! Game v Burnley tomorrow but hitting snobs harder than uni students = massive dedication ! What a man vote for him player of the season🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RqvtpYWMNt — Ewan Hunter (@Hunter10Ewan) March 31, 2018

Barry was also part of a group of West Brom players that allegedly stole a taxi during the club's training camp in Barcelona last month. His recent behaviour led to derogatory chants aimed at the midfielder from West Brom fans during the 2-1 defeat to Burnley.

Alan Pardew, who was dismissed as West Brom manager on Monday, defended Barry's most recent actions in his post-match press conference.

"I know he was in for treatment on Saturday morning and he was on time," Pardew said. "His engagements off the football pitch in his personal life is his personal life.

"He was under no jurisdiction with us. Was it wise to do that on the eve of a game? Probably not.”

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The midfielder holds the record for total Premier League appearances, surpassing Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs earlier this season.

Speaking after he broke the record with his appearance against Arsenal, Barry claimed that he could go on to play until he is 40 years old.

“It’s certainly harder for younger players breaking through now like I did, so the record may be tough to beat and the longer I can go it will be tougher as well,” he said.

“Playing until I’m 40 is definitely a possibility. I was 32 when I signed for Everton and Roberto Martinez said, ‘[with] your style of game – you can play until you’re 40’.

“I’m sitting there laughing at him but he was deadly serious. It’s still going to be tough but for a manager to tell me that three years ago is a good compliment, which was nice to hear.”