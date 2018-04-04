Juventus Eye PSV Star As Potential Ready-Made Replacement for Real Madrid Target Paulo Dybala

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano as a ready-made replacement for Real Madrid target Paulo Dybala.

Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via Deportes) has claimed that I Bianconeri want the forward to replace their current Argentine star if Dybala opts to leave for pastures new.

Real are said to monitoring Dybala's progress in Turin with an eye to potentially making a move for him in the close season, and Juve will want to have contingency plans in place for that eventuality.

Lozano would apparently not cost Juventus too much in the way of a transfer fee, given that players from the Netherlands never cost an arm and a leg.

It is unclear, however, if PSV would be willing to entertain any interest from Max Allegri's men, even if Lozano himself would be eager to head to Serie A to play for the reigning champions.

Lozano only joined the Eredivisie side last summer in a £7m from Pachuca in his Mexican homeland, and has impressed in his maiden campaign in Europe with a haul of 16 goals and 10 assists in just 26 games for PSV.

He sits just one place behind leading goalscorer Fran Sol, who has notched 15 goals in the Dutch top flight - Lozano currently has 14 - and his displays have certainly piqued Juventus' interests.

The 22-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line and his versatility would allow Allegri to mix it up with his tactics if he wished to play one up top instead of the duo in Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain he currently plays.

Reports on Tuesday had suggested that Dybala was now Real's primary transfer target for the summer window, with the Daily Express claiming that he is edging 'closer and closer' to a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

The striker has been tipped to replace Gareth Bale in Los Blancos' front three, with the Wales international expected to leave the Spanish capital.

