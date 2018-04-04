Juventus' Ironclad Home Record Proves Just How Stunning Real Madrid's 3-0 Win Really Is

Real Madrid thrashed Juventus 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday night to all but confirm their place in the last four as the prospect of an historic 'Three-peat', not seen since the days of Ajax and Bayern Munich in the 1970s - grows bigger on the horizon.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on the night, the second an acrobatic bicycle kick that brought even Juve fans to their feet in applause, with Marcelo adding a third away goal shortly after Paulo Dybala had been sent off for a second yellow card.

The magnitude of Real's achievement is greater when one considers just how strong Juve are at home, and particularly in European competition.

Last season at this stage of the Champions League, I Bianconeri hammered Barcelona 3-0. A few weeks later they then limited a rampant Monaco to just a single goal in Turin to comfortably advance to the final, their second in three years.

Prior to Real rocking up in northern Italy on Tuesday night, Juve had not lost a European game at home in four long years. Bayern Munich, en-route, to winning the Champions League in 2013, were the last European visitors to claim a win in Turin.

27 - Juventus are currently on a 27-game unbeaten run at home in European competition (W16 D11) and have not lost on home soil in Europe since April 2013 versus Bayern Munich. Stadium. #JuveRM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 3, 2018

To take this further, this week's 3-0 hammering is the worst defeat that Juve have ever suffered in their current home stadium after moving in back in September 2011.

3 - This is #Juventus' biggest home defeat in all competitions since the Bianconeri moved to their new stadium in September 2011. Thump. #JuveReal — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 3, 2018

This is the first time since December 2009 when Bayern Munich won 4-1 at Torino's Stadio Olimpico that Juve have conceded three times at 'home' in the Champions League.

Juventus have conceded 3 goals in a home CL game for the 1st time since losing 4-1 against Bayern Munich in December 2009 #UCL — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 3, 2018

And, as far as strictly knockout round games are concerned, the last time Juve conceded three times at home in the Champions League was in 1999 when Manchester United snatched a dramatic 3-2 win at the old Stadio delle Alpi in the semi final second leg.