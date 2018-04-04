REVEALED: What Roma Legend Francesco Totti Wrote on Ball in Final Game or I Giallorossi

By 90Min
April 04, 2018

One of Francesco Totti's parting gifts to I Giallorossi faithful before his retirement in 2017 was the final match ball of his career. The legendary one-club forward - who made 786 competitive appearances for the club over a 25-year period - wrote a message on the ball before he launched it into the crowd. 

Nearly one year on, the ball has emerged on Twitter and with it the confirmation of what Totti wrote: "Mi mancherai," which means, "I'll miss you," in Italian.

Totti's former teammate Juan Jesus revealed last summer how the Roma legend wanted to miss a penalty in order to "send the ball to the tifosi". The Serie A side were never awarded a spot kick in the end, but Totti was still able to get his message across. 


Now Roma's director, the 41-year-old explained his 25-year long loyalty to the club in a recent interview with the Serie A official website (via KICKOFF).

"I never left because ever since I was young I wanted to wear only one shirt.

"My career was fantastic, the best moment was when I won the Scudetto. The thing I miss most about the pitch is pulling on my boots. But I'm lucky to live in another way as though I were a player. I'm in the dressing room, on the pitch, I talk to the Coach and I go to pre-season training.

"The only drawback is that I don't get changed and pull on my boots. I knew as soon as I joined the first team that football would be my life, then as I went along I realised it had become a job.

"When they called me the King of Rome it was an indescribable emotion."

