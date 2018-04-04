Spurs Facing Squad Mutiny Over Wage Structure Amid Excessive Daniel Levy Pay Rise

Tottenham Hotspur could face something of a player mutiny over their salaries, after details emerged of Daniel Levy's extortionate wage in north London.

The Times has revealed that Levy was paid more than £6m last season at a time when Spurs' playing stars were told that the club couldn't afford to exceed their current wage ceiling for fear of haemorrhaging money during their White Hart Lane stadium redevelopment.

Harry Kane is currently Tottenham's highest earner on a reported £100,000-a-week but, with Levy earning a not-too-shabby £6.013m over the course of the 2016/17 campaign - a weekly wage of around £115,000 - questions could well be asked about why Spurs' best players have not had their wages increased.

The likes of Moussa Dembele and Toby Alderweireld are reportedly at contract impasses with the Lilywhites hierarchy as they look to see their salary packets match the competitive rate in the Premier League, but Levy and the board have been notoriously rigid when it comes to the wage bill.

The report claims that Spurs board feel that granting the desired salary increases, even to key players, would open the floodgates among the rest of their senior squad who would, rightly or wrongly, demand their own pay rises as a result.

Levy's wages were disclosed via the club's accounts for the 2016/17 season and show that the 56-year-old more than doubled his own income from the previous term - a wage of around £2.84m in 2015/16.

The one-off payment is thought to be laden with bonus payments for helping Spurs record an all-time high turnover and for delivering the redevelopment of the club's home ground and is not, as expected, a new permanent salary.

That has not placated Spurs' squad, however, who are still thought to deem Levy's bonuses as unnecessary when they aren't being handed pay rises - with the Times report describing senior stars as 'stunned'.

Danny Rose went on record last summer to state his unhappiness over the wages on offer at White Hart Lane, and the issue hasn't gone away since with a number of Tottenham stars reported to be displeased with what they perceive as unfair treatment in comparison to their peers at other clubs.

With many more Spurs players expected to begin negotiations in the coming months, the issue of wages isn't going to go away any time soon either.

