Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Advice to Him This Season

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently confessed that Jurgen Klopp has been at him this season to impose himself more often in games.

The 24-year-old has put in a number of impressive performances over the past couple of weeks, most recently in Liverpool's stunning 3-0 win against Manchester City in their Champions League quarter final first leg in midweek, with Oxlade-Chamberlain scoring a fine second.

The former Arsenal and Southampton man however puts that performance and his recent improvement down to Klopp, with the German constantly shouting at him to stamp his authority on games.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, he said: "The manager has been pushing me all season and shouting at me for not taking the game by the scruff of the neck at times and providing those kinds of moments - being the one shooting and making the difference. Slowly it is starting to pay off."

Since swapping the Emirates for Anfield in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £35m, Oxlade-Chamberlain has five goals and five assists in 34 league and Champions League appearances for the Reds this season, looking at home operating more centrally.

(You may also be interested Barcelona Name Price for Liverpool and Juventus Target After Troubled Midfielder 'Asks' for Camp Nou Exit)





Oxlade-Chamberlain will hope his fine form will continue in what are two huge games for Liverpool over the next few days.

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday April 10, and - after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Everton - have five games left to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.