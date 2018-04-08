PHOTO: Accrington Stanley Owner Treats Victorious Players to McDonalds Following EFL Probe

The owner of Accrington Stanley has treated his squad of players to a celebratory McDonalds after they took one step closer to playing in League One next season.

Accrington defeated Colchester 1-0 away from home on Saturday, and were snapped outside of the fast food joint following the on-pitch celebrations.

Admitting😂😂

I’d buy anybody a burger if we win!!🔴⚪️come on Stanley!! https://t.co/5Gaf1BixgW — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) April 2, 2018

It comes after Andy Holt said that he 'reserves the right' to fork out for the grub if they win, after he received a letter from the EFL demanding an explanation as it is 'not part of standard player contracts'.

A league spokesman had said, as quoted by BBC Sport: "As a result of a communication made by Mr Holt in relation to the payment of additional monies, the EFL has written to Accrington Stanley and asked them for their observations. The club has provided its response and the matter will be considered further in due course."

🍔| #ASFC have won again! You all know what that means! pic.twitter.com/cYw9jbL7bj — Accrington Stanley (@ASFCofficial) April 7, 2018

Holt took to Twitter recently to defend his gestures and the club have been reminded of their responsibilities. The situation has now culminated in the club's official Twitter account exercising some light-hearted banter by posting a team photo outside a McDonald's restaurant, which has gone done well with football fans following the bemusing response by the EFL.

