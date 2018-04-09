Troubled Barcelona Midfielder Determined to Prove His Worth at Camp Nou Amid Transfer Links

Midfielder Andre Gomes has insisted that he is doing everything in his power to stake his claim as a first team player at Camp Nou, after his recent start in Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Leganes.

In light of Sergio Busquets' absence through injury, Gomes came into the side in the deep lying playmaker role and put it in a solid defensive display. Although his role in attack was limited, he worked efficiently at protecting the defence alongside Ivan Rakitic, and caught the eye with his impressive passing statistics.

94.8% - Andre Gomes completed 73 of his 77 passes against Leganes, his highest ever tally in a La Liga game. Confidence. pic.twitter.com/LTnBJ8o5XE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 7, 2018

The match may not have been the most challenging encounter for the player, but his strong performance in it is likely to give him more confidence to push into the side more often, following his admission last month that he is struggling mentally at Barcelona.

Speaking to BarcaTV (via Marca), Gomes admitted Busquets was likely to regain his place in due course, but insisted he is still fighting for his place and is 'living the dream' at Camp Nou.

"There is only one [Busquets] and we're all clear about that," the Euro 2016 winner said.

"However, I work hard so that the coaches know they can count on me. I am enjoying this and I am living the dream that all kids want to live."





Gomes arrived at Barça in 2016 from Valencia as a marquee transfer signing. However, initial excitement hasn't quite been translated onto on-field success, with the player struggling to fit into the team and only featuring in 11 matches during this campaign amid personal problems.

Recent reports have linked Gomes with Liverpool and Juventus, with Barcelona supposedly naming their price for the 24-year-old. However, in light of Busquets fitness issues and Gomes' new found versatility, he may yet be kept on at Camp Nou next season.