Sky Sports Pundit Claims Manchester City Are 'Out on Their Feet' Ahead of Spurs Clash

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted that Manchester City's miserable April will continue this weekend with a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday evening.

City head into the game in their worst form of the season, losing three consecutive games in a week, two of which came against Liverpool as they crashed out of Europe whilst the other was at the hands of none other than fierce rivals Manchester United.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It's been a shattering blow to City's season and although their season will almost definitely end up with two pieces of silverware, confidence seems to be low. All of a sudden Guardiola's juggernaut seems to be very beatable.

On the back of three straight losses, a trip to Wembley to face Tottenham is far from ideal. With Mauricio Pochettino's men enjoying a run of excellent form, unbeaten in 14 league matches with their last loss coming in the reverse fixture of this weekend, losing 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium in December.

In his weekly Sky Sports predictions, Merson revealed he see's City's struggles continuing this weekend.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

“I don’t see how City pick themselves up. They look like they are out on their feet and the last place they want to be going is Tottenham.

"They look tired and the manager has also tried to be clever a few times and changed things. Against Liverpool they needed to win by three goals and they had the best attacking right-back in the world playing in a back three. For me Sergio Aguero has to play as well.

“Pep Guardiola sides have faded in the last few years. At Bayern Munich he lost in the semi-finals of the Champions League and with Man City last season they had a bad run towards the end.

"It’s alright having the ball all the time but they are passing and moving, which is tiring. A lot of their players have played a lot of matches.

“They have been great but if they lose this game it has fizzled out a bit and they haven’t shown that real grit too many times this season to turn things around,” he said.