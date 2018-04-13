Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Reveals Who He Thinks Is Best Team in Premier League History

The debate over the best team in Premier League history has been rumbling on for many years, with 'Arsenal 2004' vs 'Manchester United 2008' going head to head in pubs and message boards up and down the land.

Arsene Wenger's famous 'Invincibles' went a full season unbeaten on their way to the Premier League title in 2003/04 - an unbeaten record that still stands and may not be beaten for some time.

In the 2007/08 season, Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United won the won Premier League and Champions League double, and almost replicated the feat the following season but for Champions League final defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

However, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team have now entered the debate, as runaway leaders of the Premier League and favourites for the Champions League before their shock exit at the hands of Liverpool.

Players like Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sané and Sergio Aguero have been an almost unstoppable attacking force for City in this campaign.

Daily Mirror journalist John Cross has now chipped in with his view of the debate on Twitter, suggesting that the current Manchester City side are the best we've seen since the Invincibles of Arsenal.

Cross wrote: "Arsenal's Invincibles made history in 2004. Question which always follows: Regret not winning the Champions League? This Man City team is the best since that Arsenal team IMO. It's still been a brilliant season, but..."

However, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was quick to remind Cross that one English team had won the Champions League in the Premier League era, something the respective Arsenal and Manchester City sides have failed to achieve.

Manchester United won the competition in 2008 and reached the final on two other occasions. Something Neville was keen to stress.

United 2006-11 won multiple leagues , won CL and reached 2 finals and had @Cristiano ( best player in the world in 08 @WayneRooney @rioferdy5 vidic , Scholes / Giggs / Tevez etc. The two teams you’ve suggested are nowhere near this team!! https://t.co/l0Bw04Adfj — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 12, 2018