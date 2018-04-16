VIDEO: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Torches Subdued Raheem Sterling After Champions League Stuffing

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Raheem Sterling is finally a Premier League champion, with Manchester City getting confirmed as the top flight's conquerors following Manchester United's loss to West Brom on Sunday. But it seems his England teammate has the better of the bragging rights for the time being.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped his side knock Sterling's team out of the Champions League, scoring a belter in the first leg of the tie to see the Reds take a 3-0 advantage at home.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Anfield side have since booked a place in the tournament's semi-final and will go up against Italian outfit AS Roma.

Meanwhile, Ox and Sterling recently sat down for a chinwa with Colossal TV and spoke about the Reds' victories over the new Prem champs this season, including the 4-3 league defeat.

The Liverpool new boy had a good time ribbing his Three Lions pal, who was just unable to hit back.

"Of course I did [look at him when I scored against City in the first leg]," he said with a huge smile. "I had to let him know I'd arrived, I was in the game. Had to let him know I was in the game."

"I can't really remember what I was thinking, I was just buzzing," he adds. "But on the way back I definitely knew I was thinking 'Where's Raz?'.

"There wasn't really much love coming back. A little grin, maybe, but he was fuming."

Top banter there from the former Arsenal man, and he could be feeling even better if his side get past Roma in the Champions League next month.

