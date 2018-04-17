The 2018 International Champions Cup will feature 18 clubs playing 27 matches spread across three countries, and the full schedule has been revealed.

As previously reported by SI.com, the Premier League's big six, all four Champions League semifinalists, two Europa League semifinalists and a slew of other European powers are involved in the tournament, which takes place during the preseasons for all participating clubs and will kick off less than a week after the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup.

The clubs coming solely to the United States are: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Roma, AC Milan, Tottenham and Juventus.

The clubs who will only play in Europe and/or Singapore are: Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Sevilla.

Benfica and Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will each play one match in Europe before heading to the USA for a pair.

Among the highlights are Champions League quarterfinal rematches between Liverpool and Manchester City, Barcelona and Roma and Real Madrid and Juventus; and Borussia Dortmund and U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic slated to play in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Here is the fixture list for the competition, which lasts from July 20 to August 12 (all times Eastern):

July 20

Benfica vs. Sevilla, 2 p.m. - Zurich (Letzigrund)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 9 p.m. - Chicago (Soldier Field)

July 21

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 12 p.m. - Klagenfurt, Austria (Worthersee Stadium)

July 22

Borussia Dortmund vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m. - Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)

July 25

Bayern Munich vs. Juventus, 7 p.m. - Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Liverpool vs. Manchester City, 8 p.m. - East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8 p.m. - Pittsburgh (Heinz Field)

Roma vs. Tottenham, 10 p.m. - San Diego (SDCCU Stadium)

AC Milan vs. Manchester United, 11 p.m. - Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl)

July 26

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid, 7:30 a.m. - Singapore (National Stadium)

July 28

PSG vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. - Singapore (National Stadium)

Sevilla vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m. - Warsaw, Poland (PGE Narodowy)

Juventus vs. Benfica, 1 p.m. - Harrison, N.J. (Red Bull Arena)

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, 5 p.m. - Ann Arbor, Mich. (Michigan Stadium)

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, 8 p.m. - Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Tottenham vs. Barcelona, 11 p.m. - Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl)

July 30

Atletico Madrid vs. PSG, 7:30 a.m. - Singapore (National Stadium)

July 31

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United, 8 p.m. - Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Tottenham vs. AC Milan, 8:30 p.m. - Minneapolis (U.S. Bank Stadium)

Roma vs. Barcelona, 10 p.m. - Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

August 1

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan, 1 p.m. - Gothenburg, Sweden (Ullevi Stadium)

August 4

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m. - Stockholm (Friends Arena)

Real Madrid vs. Juventus, 6 p.m. - Landover, Md. (FedEx Field)

Barcelona vs. AC Milan, 8 p.m. - Santa Clara, Calif. (Levi's Stadium)

August 7

Inter Milan vs. Sevilla, 1 p.m. - Lecce, Italy (Stadio Via del Marre)

Real Madrid vs. Roma, 8 p.m. - East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

August 12

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 2 p.m. - Madrid (Estadio Wanda Metropolitano)