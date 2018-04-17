Full Schedule Revealed for 2018 International Champions Cup

Check out the full match schedule for the 2018 International Champions Cup, which will be played in the United States, Europe and Singapore.

By Avi Creditor
April 17, 2018

The 2018 International Champions Cup will feature 18 clubs playing 27 matches spread across three countries, and the full schedule has been revealed.

As previously reported by SI.com, the Premier League's big six, all four Champions League semifinalists, two Europa League semifinalists and a slew of other European powers are involved in the tournament, which takes place during the preseasons for all participating clubs and will kick off less than a week after the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup.

The clubs coming solely to the United States are: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Roma, AC Milan, Tottenham and Juventus.

The clubs who will only play in Europe and/or Singapore are: Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Sevilla.

Benfica and Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will each play one match in Europe before heading to the USA for a pair.

Among the highlights are Champions League quarterfinal rematches between Liverpool and Manchester City, Barcelona and Roma and Real Madrid and Juventus; and Borussia Dortmund and U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic slated to play in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Here is the fixture list for the competition, which lasts from July 20 to August 12 (all times Eastern):

July 20

Benfica vs. Sevilla, 2 p.m. - Zurich (Letzigrund)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 9 p.m. - Chicago (Soldier Field)

July 21

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 12 p.m. - Klagenfurt, Austria (Worthersee Stadium)

July 22

Borussia Dortmund vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m. - Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)

July 25

Bayern Munich vs. Juventus, 7 p.m. - Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Liverpool vs. Manchester City, 8 p.m. - East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8 p.m. - Pittsburgh (Heinz Field)

Roma vs. Tottenham, 10 p.m. - San Diego (SDCCU Stadium)

AC Milan vs. Manchester United, 11 p.m. - Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl)

July 26

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid, 7:30 a.m. - Singapore (National Stadium) 

July 28

PSG vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. - Singapore (National Stadium)

Sevilla vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m. - Warsaw, Poland (PGE Narodowy)

Juventus vs. Benfica, 1 p.m. - Harrison, N.J. (Red Bull Arena)

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, 5 p.m. - Ann Arbor, Mich. (Michigan Stadium)

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, 8 p.m. - Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Tottenham vs. Barcelona, 11 p.m. - Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl)

July 30

Atletico Madrid vs. PSG, 7:30 a.m. - Singapore (National Stadium)

July 31

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United, 8 p.m. - Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Tottenham vs. AC Milan, 8:30 p.m. - Minneapolis (U.S. Bank Stadium)

Roma vs. Barcelona, 10 p.m. - Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

August 1

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan, 1 p.m. - Gothenburg, Sweden (Ullevi Stadium)

August 4

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m. - Stockholm (Friends Arena)

Real Madrid vs. Juventus, 6 p.m. - Landover, Md. (FedEx Field)

Barcelona vs. AC Milan, 8 p.m. - Santa Clara, Calif. (Levi's Stadium)

August 7

Inter Milan vs. Sevilla, 1 p.m. - Lecce, Italy (Stadio Via del Marre)

Real Madrid vs. Roma, 8 p.m. - East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

August 12

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 2 p.m. - Madrid (Estadio Wanda Metropolitano)

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)