Leicester City's Latest Starlet is Backing Himself to Have a 'Big' Premier League Career

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Kamal Sowah is determined to have a bright future with former Premier League champions Leicester City, after agreeing a move in the January transfer window.


The Ghanaian midfielder was signed as more of a future prospect for the club, so he was immediately sent out on loan to Oud-Heverlee Leuven. The Belgian second-tier outfit has a strong working relationship with the club due to their shared sponsor King Power.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

A relationship that was strengthened further by the appointment of former Leicester favourite Nigel Pearson, who is the current manager at the club. 

Pearson agreed upon a loan deal with his former employers for the 18-year old and bids to develop his game in a league where he can get regular first-team football.

The deal is expected to be extended beyond summer keeping Sowah there for another full season. It hasn’t stopped the young star focusing on a potential Premier League future in 18 months time though.

Image by Nathan Hilditch

The player didn’t attempt to hide his ambitions in a recent interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, as quoted by Sports Witness:

“I am here to work very hard and get better, but I hope to be able to go back to Leicester one day and build a big career there. Playing in the Premier League is my dream. OHL is the perfect club to work on that. We also have a coach who has experience in the Premier League.”

Sowah has only recently started to get a run in the team for OH Leuven but has already offered great depth with his versatility. His preferred position is in centre midfield, but he’s filled in wherever he’s been required to good effect. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)