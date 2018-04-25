Leicester City's Latest Starlet is Backing Himself to Have a 'Big' Premier League Career

Kamal Sowah is determined to have a bright future with former Premier League champions Leicester City, after agreeing a move in the January transfer window.





The Ghanaian midfielder was signed as more of a future prospect for the club, so he was immediately sent out on loan to Oud-Heverlee Leuven. The Belgian second-tier outfit has a strong working relationship with the club due to their shared sponsor King Power.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

A relationship that was strengthened further by the appointment of former Leicester favourite Nigel Pearson, who is the current manager at the club.

Pearson agreed upon a loan deal with his former employers for the 18-year old and bids to develop his game in a league where he can get regular first-team football.

The deal is expected to be extended beyond summer keeping Sowah there for another full season. It hasn’t stopped the young star focusing on a potential Premier League future in 18 months time though.

Image by Nathan Hilditch

The player didn’t attempt to hide his ambitions in a recent interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, as quoted by Sports Witness:

“I am here to work very hard and get better, but I hope to be able to go back to Leicester one day and build a big career there. Playing in the Premier League is my dream. OHL is the perfect club to work on that. We also have a coach who has experience in the Premier League.”

Sowah has only recently started to get a run in the team for OH Leuven but has already offered great depth with his versatility. His preferred position is in centre midfield, but he’s filled in wherever he’s been required to good effect.