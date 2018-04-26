PFA Insist Harry Kane Has Not Complained or Asked For Apology Over Award Ceremony Joke

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane did not complain to the PFA over a joke made at his expense by PFA chairman Ben Purkiss during last weekend's annual award ceremony, it has been confirmed.

"Harry Kane is so prolific that he is able to score without touching the ball," Purkiss had said during a speech, referencing a goal that the forward claimed to have scored in a recent Premier League game against Stoke despite not appearing to make any contact.

And with the FA forced to apologise to Kane over a tweet mocking his performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi final last Saturday, there has been increasing media pressure was on Purkiss to do the same.

An 'exclusive' from the Daily Mirror on Thursday morning alleged that 'Kane and his family are furious and see the jokes being made at the striker's expense as a form of bullying'.

In response, the PFA issued a statement a just few hours later clarifying that neither Kane, nor anyone from his family or personal circle, have complained about Purkiss' joke.

(You may also be interested in 'Local Heroes: 14 Home Grown Players Who Led Their Clubs as Captain')

After Purkiss personally reached out to Kane, the England star is even said to have 'appreciated' the joke that had been made. A far cry from the 'bullying' accusations made by the press.

In full, the PFA statement read: "In response to recent media coverage we can confirm that no complaints have been received by the PFA from Harry Kane, Harry's representatives or Harry's family. At no point has any party demanded an apology.

"Out of courtesy our Chairman Ben Purkiss contacted Harry personally to explain that the comment had been taken out of context. Harry has not expressed any concern at all about any comments and appreciated the joke.

"Furthermore Harry was categorically not at the event. I hope this brings an end to all the widespread inaccuracies. All concerned would now like to draw a line under this matter and move on."