Chelsea Star Hails Jurgen Klopp & Claims He Makes Players Believe They are 'the Best in the World'

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has spoken about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of Sunday's game, and claims that the German makes players feel like they are 'the best in the world.'

Rudiger came through the academy at Dortmund whilst Klopp was the first team coach before moving on to Bundesliga side Stuttgart in search for first team opportunities.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-STUTTGART

The pair are set for a reunion on Sunday when Klopp's Liverpool side face Rudiger's Chelsea in what could be a crucial clash in the race for a top four place, and Rudiger also has a plan to stop former teammate Mohamed Salah.

In an interview with Football London, Rudiger said: ''I spoke to him [Klopp] twice, because he used to watch a lot of academy games. He invited me also to a friendly match. I was 16, or something like that.


''When he spoke to me at the friendly match I saw he’s a coach that gives you motivation, like you’re the best in the world. That’s very good and one of his best skills as a coach.''

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

Despite never making a first team appearance at Dortmund, Rudiger has no regrets about his decision to leave the German club.

''For me, it was important because at the time it was the Dortmund that won the league twice in a row. There was almost no chance [to make my debut]. So for me, I was young but I was very realistic. I knew okay, maybe I need to go.

''It wasn't a step back, maybe it was even a step forward. I went to a team that was a bit more low but I was playing. I knew for myself I had to leave Dortmund to play first-team football. He [Klopp] had nothing to do with it, because I was in the youth.''


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)