Watford Midfielder Seems to Suggest He's Leaving Vicarage Road Following Message to Fans on Twitter

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has possibly hinted at an exit, given a pair of tweets he posted on Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old is contracted to the Hornets until 2020, but he has emerged as a target for Premier League big boys Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal and is believed to have played his last season with the side, having joined in 2016.

"Today is the last game at home of the season. Our place in Premier League stays uncertain until it’s done, but I’m confident Watford will be there next season," he wrote on Twitter this weekend. "We will do our best. We always fought and worked hard to get through the bad streaks.

"For me, it’s been an incredible season here at Watford. The club gave me the chance to play at the highest level and to improve a lot. I believe this last game at The Vic is the best time to thank you fans and be grateful of what we achieved, for now, together. #COYH"

Watford fans who saw the tweet don't seem bitter at all, and you can see some of the reactions below:

Doucoure, one of Watford's most impressive performers this season, scored seven goals and handed out three assists in 36 appearances for the Hornets.

He has averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.5 interceptions a game, proving he can do it on both ends of the pitch. If he does make the step up to one of the league's bigger side, there's no telling just how good a player he can be.

But til then, there's only room for speculation as nothing concrete has surfaced just yet.