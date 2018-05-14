Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Calls for Arsenal to Make Move for Departing Man City Legend

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is set to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer after eight years of service, but Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has already suggested his next possible destination.

At 35 years old there will be questions asked about whether Toure could still put in a shift in the Premier League, but Neville believes the ageing midfielder could do a lot of good for Arsenal.

The Ivorian has expressed his desire to remain in the English top flight and Neville believes the Gunners should call upon the experienced Toure to help the club through what will likely be a difficult transitional period following the departure of Arsene Wenger.

"We've been talking about Arsenal about having that sort of strength of midfield, the character and the leadership," Gary Neville told Sky Sports (via the Express). "To be fair they could do worse than maybe have him [Toure] for a season to sort out the culture in there.





"You'd have to play him in midfield and get people around him with legs. In his first three or four seasons in the Premier League, he was outstanding, he was one of the most dominant forces."

Arsenal famously tried to sign Yaya Toure when he was 20 years old back in 2003. Toure had a trial with the Gunners and even played in a pre-season friendly against Barnet. Kolo Toure, Yaya's older brother, was already at the club and would go on to become one of the famed 'Invincibles'.

What a servant Yaya Toure has been to Manchester City. 👏#FarewellYaya #MCFC pic.twitter.com/QVWzyDbKnP — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 9, 2018

Arsene Wenger admitted he was unsure as to what Yaya Toure's best position was, but remained keen to sign him. After struggling to get a work permit, Toure grew impatient and instead opted to sign for Ukrainian outfit Metalurh Donetsk.

Fellow pundit Graeme Souness agreed with Neville's suggestion that the Gunners should make a move for the Premier League star, quipping: "Arsenal certainly need someone to go in there and shake them up."

Arsenal have been crying out for a strong presence at the base of their midfield for some time now. While Toure is certainly an experienced figure, he would also have a lot to teach the Gunners' budding young midfielders. Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks like Arsenal's defensive midfielder of the future and could continue to flourish under the guidance of Toure.