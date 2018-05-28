How to Watch France vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the friendly between France and Ireland on Monday, May 28.

By Avi Creditor
May 28, 2018

France continues its preparations for the 2018 World Cup when it hosts Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris on Monday.

The French are among the favorites to win the World Cup, and emerged victorious in a recent simulation run by EA Sports' FIFA 18. In reality, the star-studded Les Bleus have work to do to reach their peak form in time for Russia, and that starts with the first of three friendlies before they open the competition against Australia on June 16. France will also play against Italy and the United States before the World Cup.

France and Ireland have plenty of history one another, most notably the 2010 World Cup qualifying playoff, when Thierry Henry's uncalled handball helped set up France's game-winning goal in against the Irish and controversially sent Les Bleus to South Africa.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

