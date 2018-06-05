Jumping the Gun: JD Sports Place New Arsenal Away Kit on Sale Days Before Official Release

Sportswear retailed JD Sports have seemingly placed the new Arsenal away kit on sale to the general public, days before an official release from the club is due.



The navy blue and red shirt from Puma has appeared in one branch, and a picture has made it to social media (courtesy of Rob Guest) - where it has been greeted with disappointment by Gunners supporters.



It is certainly something quite different - perhaps to continue the theme with Unai Emery now in charge at the Emirates after succeeding Arsene Wenger.

Confirmation of Arsenal’s away kit for the 2018/19 season. Club yet to officially unveil the shirt but it’s on sale in JD. pic.twitter.com/BK2Ain5DdY — Rob Guest (@RobGuesty) June 5, 2018

The shirt features a red stripe across the chest and an alternative red stripe across each arm, and it has been largely slammed for it's 'dull' and 'training top-esque' appearance.



It will come as a big disappointment to most Arsenal fans, who wanted something to redeem the new home shirt which has been absolutely panned online .



Emery will be hoping that his team can give supporters reason to forget the intricacies of the shirt designs by playing a brand of attractive, winning football which has been missing for so many seasons now.

The Spaniard is currently hard at working trying to bring in new players with a relatively low budget of £50m. Sokratis Papastathopoulos is expected to sign for the Gunners any day now, while Stephan Lichsteiner has already put pen to paper this week.